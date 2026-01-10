Zacha, Khusnutdinov Post Hat Tricks in 10-2 Bruins Win Over Rangers 

BOSTON –– Hats flew down onto the ice not once, but twice at a rocking TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Fans tossed their caps for Pavel Zacha in the second period and Marat Khusnutdinov in the third. Both Boston Bruins forwards earned their first career hat tricks in the team’s 10-2 win over the New York Rangers; Khusnutdinov finished the game with four goals.

​It was the highest-scoring Bruins game of the season, and the first time they posted 10 goals since 1988.

“It was a good feeling. I am happy that it was during a game that we had a great game as a team. That’s why it feels so much better,” Zacha said. “I think it makes everyone feel good to have a game like this. Win at home, especially.”

Zacha and Khusnutdinov became the first set of B’s teammates in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to each score a hat trick in the same game, and the sixth pair overall. Andy Hebenton and Dean Prentice were the last to do it for the Bruins on Jan. 18, 1964.

“It is awesome. Lucky day for me. Thank you, partners. Just keep going,” Khusnutdinov said. “It is a really fun game. Great fights, big saves, two hat tricks. It’s a fun game for the fans.”

​The Rangers went up 1-0 early with a slapshot from Mika Zibanejad at 1:24 of the first period, but the Bruins pushed back with three unanswered goals for the 3-1 advantage ahead of the second.

Khusnutdinov scored his first with a strong move off the rush. The 23-year-old forward sped by the Rangers’ defense and ripped it past netminder Jonathan Quick for the 1-1 equalizer at 2:31.

Zacha potted the next two for the B’s. The second-line center swung the puck over to the left side and released a laser for the 2-1 lift at 7:16 before knocking in a net-front rebound on the power-play to make it 3-1 with 33 seconds remaining in the period.