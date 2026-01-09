Korpisalo Backstops Bruins to 4-1 Win Over Flames

BOSTON –– Joonas Korpisalo skated to the starter’s crease for the first time in nearly two weeks.

“That was fun to get back in there,” Korpisalo said. “I’ve done this before, so you just go out there and do your best. Try to enjoy the game and get the win.”

​The goaltender settled right in and proceeded to make 28 saves in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday at TD Garden to open the team’s five-game homestand.

​“It was awesome. Korpi, he battles every day, and he’s a heck of a goalie,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “He played great tonight. That was awesome to see.”

​Korpisalo held Calgary off the scoresheet in the first period while the B’s got to work on the other end of the ice.​

Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins the lead with his fourth goal of the season. The forward picked up a pass from linemate Tanner Jeannot, and ripped the puck from the high slot to make it 1-0 at 9:48. Charlie McAvoy logged the secondary assist, extending his point streak to four games.

​“I think as a group we knew tonight was really important for us,” Kuraly said. “For us, that offense, I think, is almost second or third from playing our good D-zone game. It’s crazy how much our offense comes from just playing a solid defensive game.”

​Boston doubled its advantage at 12:06 with a tally from Elias Lindholm off a quick tic-tac-toe play with David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov. The trio skated on the updated first line together against the Flames. Lindholm’s snapshot put the B’s up 2-0; it was his eighth goal of the year and fifth point in the last four games.

Pastrnak also pushed his point streak to four games with the helper. The forward has eight points through that stretch.