Bruins Embrace Olympic Honor, ‘Dream Since I Was That Little Kid’

VANCOUVER –– Jeremy Swayman stood in the hall before the Boston Bruins’ practice on Wednesday, stretching and rolling his back out on the wall.

Then, the goaltender’s phone rang.

It was Team USA general manager Bill Guerin. He called to congratulate Swayman on earning a spot on the roster for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

“I was really hoping to be a part of it,” Swayman said. “But you get caught by surprise, and when the phone call finally comes, it becomes reality. It’s an incredible moment that I’ll never forget.”

Swayman will join Charlie McAvoy – who was one of the first six players named to Team USA in June – in the Red, White and Blue. The Bruins teammates were also part of the U.S. squad that competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“It was a really good chance to get that group together and get close. Sort of build chemistry in there, and I think we did a really good job with that,” McAvoy said. “Obviously, I had my own stuff go down during that, but the time that I was there was nothing but joy and just fun. You’re playing with and against the best players in the world. You raise your level, you get to see the purest part of hockey, honestly."

The 2026 Games mark the first time since 2014 that NHL players have been permitted to participate in the Olympics. The men’s tournament will run from Feb. 11-22. It is an opportunity that many have dreamed of since childhood; Swayman’s first call after receiving the notice was to his dad, who shared his son's hope of one day becoming an Olympian. It was a similar sentiment for former Terrier Charlie McAvoy, too.