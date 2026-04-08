RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Metropolitan Division title in a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Hurricanes recover in OT, clinch Metropolitan Division with win against Bruins
Slavin scores 1st of season, wins it at 1:13 for Carolina; Geekie has hat trick for Boston
Slavin scored on a backdoor tap-in for his first goal of the season thanks to a pass from Sebastian Aho at 1:13 of overtime.
“I kind of just jumped on and saw the play developing out on the ice there (and thought), I’ll try to go there, and then ‘Fish’ (Aho) made an unbelievable pass. It’s good to get that first one.” Slavin said.
The Hurricanes have earned a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of their eight seasons under coach Rod Brind’Amour, including four Metropolitan Division titles.
Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist, Sean Walker and Jackson Blake each had two assists, and Brandon Bussi made 16 saves for the Hurricanes (50-22-6), who have won four of their past five games and are 10 points ahead of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins.
“I thought we played really well,” Brind’Amour said. “We had some breakdowns and they made us pay. They really capitalized on those breakdowns. I like the way our group responded, though, on everything.”
Morgan Geekie had a hat trick, Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Nikita Zadorov each tallied two assists for the Bruins (43-26-10), who finished 0-2-2 on a four-game road trip but remain in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Joonas Korpisalo made 16 saves in relief of Jeremy Swayman, who was lifted at 8:33 of the second period after allowing five goals on 23 shots.
“We just totally lost control in that second period,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “But in the third, we wanted to play a certain way that at least gives us a chance. The guys responded well.”
Hampus Lindholm put the Bruins on the board 1-0 at 4:40 of the first period with a snap shot from the point through traffic. The play started when Zacha got the puck off the end boards and passed out to Lindholm for the shot.
Svechnikov’s 30th of the season tied it 1-1 at 10:04. He skated around the net and scored on a centering pass that deflected off Boston defenseman Jonathan Aspirot’s left skate and into the net.
The 26-year-old forward reached the milestone for the second time, after scoring 30 with Carolina in 2021-22. He was held without a point for the first eight games this season.
“A good season so far,” Svechnikov said. “I just kept working and focused on what I can do. I know what kind of player I am, and I know what I’m bringing to the team.”
K'Andre Miller made it 2-0 at 11:38, getting the puck off the face-off at the left dot from Jordan Staal in the offensive zone, and putting a snap shot through traffic over Swayman's blocker.
Geekie’s 35th goal of the season made it 2-2 at 13:36. Pastrnak followed his own rebound behind the net and made a backhand pass to Geekie, who snapped a shot from below the right hash marks. The Boston forward had gone 17 games without a goal.
“A lot of players just swing away, but I was able to see him (Geekie),” Pastrnak said. “Obviously, (if) he’s that open, you want to give him the puck.”
Geekie’s second goal gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 17:25. Pastrnak skated the puck through the neutral zone, made a move on Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield in the corner, then cut to the net before slipping the puck to Geekie at the top of the crease.
Logan Stankoven scored the first of three Carolina goals in a span of 3:16 in the second period. Hall fed Stankoven for the one-timer from the high slot that got past Swayman's glove on the power play to even it 3-3 at 5:17, giving him five goals in his past five games.
“They're going to go in, and that’s what’s happening,” Brind’Amour said. “It was just a matter of time. That line has been around it, really all year.”
Carolina's second line of Hall, Stankoven and Blake combined for five points against Boston (two goals, three assists).
The Hurricanes forced a turnover on the forecheck before William Carrier scored glove side for a 4-3 lead at 7:20.
Just 1:13 later, Hall extended the lead to 5-3 at 8:33. Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke blocked his first shot in the left circle, but Hall scored five-hole on the rebound.
“There’s been times this year lately when our second period hasn’t been great,” Slavin said. “So to have a really good second period and to get back on top of the game was huge for us.”
Geekie completed his hat trick at 18:50 to pull Boston within one at 5-4 when he reached back toward to tip Zadorov’s shot from the high slot past Bussi.
“It’s always nice, but on days like today, it doesn’t really mean anything,” Geekie said. “It feels like if you come in here, it doesn’t matter if you score six goals, losses like that are tough to swallow.”
Zacha snapped a short, backhand pass from Charlie McAvoy past Bussi from the slot to tie the game 5-5 at 12:33 of the third period and send it to overtime.
NOTES: Zacha was 18-of-23 in face-offs. … Chatfield (lower body) left the game in the third period and did not return. Brind’Amour had no update. … Walker’s secondary assist on Svechnikov’s goal was his 20th. He ended the night with 21 for a new a career high.