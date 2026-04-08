Hurricanes recover in OT, clinch Metropolitan Division with win against Bruins

The Hurricanes have earned a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of their eight seasons under coach Rod Brind’Amour, including four Metropolitan Division titles.

Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist, Sean Walker and Jackson Blake each had two assists, and Brandon Bussi made 16 saves for the Hurricanes (50-22-6), who have won four of their past five games and are 10 points ahead of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I thought we played really well,” Brind’Amour said. “We had some breakdowns and they made us pay. They really capitalized on those breakdowns. I like the way our group responded, though, on everything.”

Morgan Geekie had a hat trick, Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Nikita Zadorov each tallied two assists for the Bruins (43-26-10), who finished 0-2-2 on a four-game road trip but remain in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Joonas Korpisalo made 16 saves in relief of Jeremy Swayman, who was lifted at 8:33 of the second period after allowing five goals on 23 shots.

“We just totally lost control in that second period,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “But in the third, we wanted to play a certain way that at least gives us a chance. The guys responded well.”

Hampus Lindholm put the Bruins on the board 1-0 at 4:40 of the first period with a snap shot from the point through traffic. The play started when Zacha got the puck off the end boards and passed out to Lindholm for the shot.

Svechnikov’s 30th of the season tied it 1-1 at 10:04. He skated around the net and scored on a centering pass that deflected off Boston defenseman Jonathan Aspirot’s left skate and into the net.