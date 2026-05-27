These Bruins Are Skating in the World Championship Quarterfinal

BostonBruins.com –– The 2026 IIHF World Championship has narrowed down to eight teams following the opening-round play in Switzerland.

The United States, Canada, Finland, Czechia, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland will all compete in the quarterfinal on Thursday after finishing in the top four of their respective groups.

​Seven Boston Bruins will skate for their respective countries in this next stage; Lukas Reichel and Team Germany did not qualify after ranking fifth in Group A.

​The World Championship started on May 15 and will run until the 31st. The quarterfinal matchups are split between Swiss Life Arena in Zurich and BCF Arena in Fribourg. The semifinals and medal games will be played in Zurich.

James Hagens, Alex Steeves, Mason Lohrei and Team USA will face off against Fraser Minten and Team Canada in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 10:20 a.m. ET. The United States finished fourth in Group A with 11 points; Canada sits at the top of Group B with 20 points.

Team USA edged Austria 4-1 on Tuesday to secure its spot. Steeves has posted three points (one goal, two assists) through seven games as he wears the Red, White and Blue for the first time. Hagens has one assist and Lohrei has yet to log a point.

Minten, who has been centering the fourth line between Porter Martone and Connor Brown, has four points (one goal, three assists) in the tournament thus far.

Thursday will mark the first time since the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics that the men’s Team USA and Canada have met on the international stage. The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal in February.