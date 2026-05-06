Bruins Front Office Reflects on Season, ‘Work to be Done’

Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely and Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Wednesday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Seven months ago, Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely and Don Sweeney sat at TD Garden and told the masses that their Boston Bruins team was going to be a harder out in the 2025-26 campaign.​

That the offseason acquisitions would have an intentional impact. That it would not be a year of regression but, instead, a building block. They said the group would compete – particularly with the bruising Bruins’ identity.

​Fast forward to Wednesday afternoon at TD Garden, and the CEO and alternate governor, president and general manager once again sat in front of the media. This time, the trio had a 100-point regular season, playoff experience and standout players to discuss. They stuck to their word.​

Jacobs, Neely and Sweeney would, obviously, trade the end-of-season press conference for a second-round matchup. But they were optimistic about the job done this year, and the room for growth looking ahead.

“I think everybody in here knows that albeit we’re proud of the accomplishments and productive year we had, we have work to be done. We need to continue to deepen our skillset and the speed of our club. We’re going to attack that in the same way this offseason and get right back to where we need to be at the start of the year because it’s going to be an uphill climb,” Sweeney said. “Every team is getting better, and the commitment we have to try to do that is unwavering. We are going to continue to do the work required and put our players and our staff in the best position we can to get back and challenge. Ultimately, that is our goal. To get back, be that competitive team, to be challenging and not sitting here at this time of the year.”  ​

Here are three more storylines from the front office’s closing comments:

Credit to the Fans

Boston welcomed a handful of fresh faces this season, both through free agency and trade. Each new Bruin told Neely the same thing: they could not wait to play at TD Garden.

“They were thrilled about the passion of our fanbase,” Neely said. “They saw it from afar, and then when they were wearing the Spoked-B, they just reveled in what our fans bring to every game. I want to thank our fans for continuing to do that year after year.”

The B’s finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league on home ice (29-11-1), which propelled them back into the playoff picture after missing the mark last year. Dropping their three postseason games on Causeway Street is something that will stick with the team this summer.

“Disappointing the way we played at home in the playoffs. Can’t skate around that. Our home regular-season record was outstanding. For whatever reason, we couldn't make it happen in the playoffs. That’s on us,” Neely said. “We have to understand that a little bit better. But the experience that some of the players got that hadn’t had playoff hockey is invaluable. We’re grateful for that, but we do realize there is a lot more work to do.”​

The fans made TD Garden a hard place to play, no matter the circumstance. Sweeney and the entire organization recognized that.

“We were a hell of a lot more competitive team, and our fanbase supported that. And we’re grateful. I’ve said before, we go out on the road and the Spoked-B travels really well,” Sweeney said. “We left it on the table in terms of not taking advantage of the situation at home for certain. And our players are perplexed; they’re disappointed that they weren’t able to do that.”

​Now, they’ll work towards bringing more wins to the ever-deserving Bruins faithful.

Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely & Don Sweeney speak at the end of season press conference.

Sturm Reflections

Marco Sturm’s return to Boston opened the next era for the team. It was a tall task for the first-time NHL head coach, who was looking to implement a modified system, build chemistry between new teammates, push for playoff positioning, all while personally adjusting to the responsibilities of his new role.

The joy, passion and determination Sturm carried paid dividends to his year-one review.

“I think he did a remarkable job, to be honest with you. It’s not an easy job to be a head coach in the National Hockey League, especially in a market like ours,” Neely said. “But he had played here, so he knew what the expectations were. Until you go through it, you don’t really know what you’re going through.”

Sturm, who wore the Black & Gold for five seasons as a player (2005-10), ensured his team played with a purpose – tight defensively, hard-hitting, fleet-footed on transition, grinding in all three zones and, most of all, skating as a unit.

“The coaches obviously did a really, really commendable job,” Sweeney said. “Really proud of Marco in terms of all the things he was faced with, challenges and realizing how much greater is on his plate as a head coach. And he navigated it pretty well.”

It was only the starting point for Sturm and his group. Lessons were learned, data was collected, relationships were formed. The next phase begins.

“When we stripped it down two years ago at the deadline, our hopes were to build a contending team this year, which we did,” Neely said. “We hoped we’d build a competitive team that could work their way along as the season went along. New coach, new system, it took a little time to adjust at the start of the year. Practices were difficult with the schedule this year. But I think our coaching staff did a great job, and the players that we brought in gave us what we expected and more. But there is a lot more work to do, especially this offseason.”

Sweeney speaks about the 25-26 season and discusses future of the Bruins

Minten Making a Mark

When Fraser Minten arrived in Boston at the 2025 trade deadline, few predicted the 21-year-old forward would get reps as the team’s No. 1 center less than a year later.​

But, as Minten has done for the entirety of his time as a Bruin, he found another gear. And he will continue to do so, which excites those in charge. He finished the regular season with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) through 82 games, ahead of appearing in his first NHL playoffs.

“Fraser said to me at the exit meeting, he was like, ‘Wow, what a difference playoff hockey is compared to regular-season hockey.’ That experience for him was invaluable. He realizes how things close quicker; there’s not as much time to do anything. Once he figures that out, like every player does over time, or most players do over time, I think he’s going to grow and continue to grow,” Neely said. “We want to give these guys every opportunity to take a job that’s staring at them.”

​Minten played up and down the lineup after cracking the opening-night roster right out of training camp. He solidified himself as an NHLer in both bottom and top-six roles, on the penalty kill and power play.

“Fraser spent some time, 50 games in, he spent some time up in that [first-line center] spot, which is not an easy spot to play in. You’re seeing a hell of a lot harder matchups, you’re playing with a star player, and you’re trying to navigate a ton – he did a good job,” Sweeney said. “People originally described Fraser as one player – why put a ceiling there? We’ll see what he is going to do.”

Minten will represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship later this month in Switzerland, Sweeney said. He added that Joonas Korpisalo and Henri Jokiharju will play for Finland, and Mason Lohrei, Sean Kuraly and James Hagens will join Team USA.

It will be yet another layer of experience for the 19-year-old Hagens, who played 34 games of NCAA hockey, six games in the AHL, and two-regular season games and three playoff games in the NHL all this season.

“I think it’s really imperative for him to continue to be playing,” Sweeney said of Hagens. “Now he has the benefit of going to play in the Worlds. That’s a longer tournament than people realize. That’s going to be a great opportunity…It’s a really competitive tournament. He now has a chance to be part of a locker room of star players on other teams and earn ice time. That’s what it’s all about.”

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