Bruins Front Office Reflects on Season, ‘Work to be Done’

BOSTON –– Seven months ago, Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely and Don Sweeney sat at TD Garden and told the masses that their Boston Bruins team was going to be a harder out in the 2025-26 campaign.​

That the offseason acquisitions would have an intentional impact. That it would not be a year of regression but, instead, a building block. They said the group would compete – particularly with the bruising Bruins’ identity.

​Fast forward to Wednesday afternoon at TD Garden, and the CEO and alternate governor, president and general manager once again sat in front of the media. This time, the trio had a 100-point regular season, playoff experience and standout players to discuss. They stuck to their word.​

Jacobs, Neely and Sweeney would, obviously, trade the end-of-season press conference for a second-round matchup. But they were optimistic about the job done this year, and the room for growth looking ahead.

“I think everybody in here knows that albeit we’re proud of the accomplishments and productive year we had, we have work to be done. We need to continue to deepen our skillset and the speed of our club. We’re going to attack that in the same way this offseason and get right back to where we need to be at the start of the year because it’s going to be an uphill climb,” Sweeney said. “Every team is getting better, and the commitment we have to try to do that is unwavering. We are going to continue to do the work required and put our players and our staff in the best position we can to get back and challenge. Ultimately, that is our goal. To get back, be that competitive team, to be challenging and not sitting here at this time of the year.” ​

Here are three more storylines from the front office’s closing comments:

​Credit to the Fans

Boston welcomed a handful of fresh faces this season, both through free agency and trade. Each new Bruin told Neely the same thing: they could not wait to play at TD Garden.

“They were thrilled about the passion of our fanbase,” Neely said. “They saw it from afar, and then when they were wearing the Spoked-B, they just reveled in what our fans bring to every game. I want to thank our fans for continuing to do that year after year.”

The B’s finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league on home ice (29-11-1), which propelled them back into the playoff picture after missing the mark last year. Dropping their three postseason games on Causeway Street is something that will stick with the team this summer.

“Disappointing the way we played at home in the playoffs. Can’t skate around that. Our home regular-season record was outstanding. For whatever reason, we couldn't make it happen in the playoffs. That’s on us,” Neely said. “We have to understand that a little bit better. But the experience that some of the players got that hadn’t had playoff hockey is invaluable. We’re grateful for that, but we do realize there is a lot more work to do.”​

The fans made TD Garden a hard place to play, no matter the circumstance. Sweeney and the entire organization recognized that.

“We were a hell of a lot more competitive team, and our fanbase supported that. And we’re grateful. I’ve said before, we go out on the road and the Spoked-B travels really well,” Sweeney said. “We left it on the table in terms of not taking advantage of the situation at home for certain. And our players are perplexed; they’re disappointed that they weren’t able to do that.”

​Now, they’ll work towards bringing more wins to the ever-deserving Bruins faithful.