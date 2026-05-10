The Sunday Read: How Khusnutdinov Found Purpose on the Ice and Family in the Locker Room

BOSTON –– Nikita Zadorov puts his chef's apron on once in a while, especially when teammate Marat Khusnutdinov is coming over for dinner.

Zadorov, the 31-year-old defenseman, just finished his 13th season in the NHL. He has planted roots in North America, but is quick to cook up tastes of home. He and Khusnutdinov are both from Moscow, Russia. The 23-year-old Khusnutdinov is adjusting to his new life following his second full NHL season.

Khusnutdinov, a second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2020, was traded to Boston in March 2025. He didn’t speak much English and was over 4,500 miles away from his family. While Zadorov’s fiery personality precedes him on the ice, the veteran could empathize with what Khusnutdinov was going through. And so, Zadorov decided to take the newcomer under his wing.

It has included dinners, sometimes on a weekly basis, at the Zadorov household with his wife Aleksandra, daughters Stephanie and Sophie, and son Zlatan. It is where Khusnutdinov and his wife, Sofia, spent Halloween and Thanksgiving this season, too.

“He’s a really good teammate, good friend. One more time, I can say, thanks, Zaddy,” Khusnutdinov said. “I know sometimes it’s a hard season, it’s a long season, you don’t see your family the whole season. And you grab a couple guys for dinner once a week – I think it really helps.”

Zadorov sticks to the classics in the kitchen for Khusnutdinov.

“In Russia, we do like a big baked potato, and then we put different toppings in there. It’s called Kroshka-Kartoshka. There’s a fast food chain in Russia, so we make it homemade, and he really likes it,” Zadorov said. “But I think he just likes eating overall. He’s happy with anything.”

With the help of Zadorov, Khusnutdinov has started to piece together his own village in Boston, including the rest of his teammates in the Black & Gold. As the season went on, Khusnutdinov’s laughs got louder, his circle got wider and his confidence in his play increased.

“For me, it’s like family. My family stays in Russia so far. I feel so comfy. I go to the locker room, go to practice, and everybody is joking. Asking, ‘How are you? How is your day? Where did you go to dinner?’” Khusnutdinov said. “This season, I think it’s a good squad. Everybody feels like it is hockey family.”

The forward put together a strong showing for the B’s in his first full stint with the team. Khusnutdinov had 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) through 77 games. But a lot of his impact is not logged on a score sheet. Khusnutdinov’s striking speed, pesky forecheck, commitment to defense and scrappy nature continually caught Marco Sturm’s attention. It is why the head coach felt comfortable using Khusnutdinov on all four lines, penalty kill and power play throughout the year.