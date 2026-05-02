Bruins’ Season Ends as they Fall in Game 6 to Buffalo, ‘It’s Tough, Sucks’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins’ season came to an end on Friday night at TD Garden as they fell 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the first round.

“It’s tough, sucks. I mean, feels like a missed opportunity, obviously,” Nikita Zadorov said. “With the group we had, the belief we have in this room, and the season we had. To finish like that, it sucks. It really does.”​

It caps off a year of highs and lows for a team that challenged expectations and came together under first-year head coach Marco Sturm. Friday’s showing, to state the obvious, is not how the Bruins wanted to go out. But it does not scrap the past eight months for the group.

“Why do we feel the pressure? Because we care. I think guys care. They wanted to prove everyone wrong…That’s sometimes how it goes,” Sturm said. “But again, it’s not lack of effort, it’s not lack of attitude. These guys care, I can tell you that. We’re here for a reason. Played a hell of a season because of the character we have in that room, and unfortunately, we came up short.”

Sturm had a clear message for the room following the final buzzer of the 2025-26 campaign.

“It sucks, right? Getting kicked out of the playoffs, it hurts. Absolutely, it hurts. But also, I reminded them what kind of season they played,” Sturm said. “I just wanted them to know how proud I am.”

The Sabres took a 2-0 advantage in the first period. Alex Tuch opened the scoring with a snapshot at 3:25 before Mattias Samuelsson’s blast from the point went in at 12:26. It was another shaky start on home ice for Boston.

“What I really noticed is if you look at around the playoffs now, how goals get scored, everything is in the paint. For some reason, we didn’t get there,” Sturm said. “If you look at Buffalo, that’s where they scored a lot of goals. I think that was a big difference.”