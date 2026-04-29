Jeremy Swayman Named Finalist for 2026 Vezina Trophy

The National Hockey League announced today, April 29, that Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at his position” as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.

This marks the first time Swayman has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

The other finalists for the award are Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning).

In 55 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder posted a 31-18-4 record with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts. His 31 wins set a career high and ranked tied for fourth among NHL goaltenders in 2025-26.

Swayman also ranked tied for fourth in the NHL in home wins (19), highlighted by a nine-game home win streak from Jan. 10 to March 10. He led the league in games started with a save percentage above .900 (38) and finished the season with a .923 even-strength save percentage, tied for second among NHL goaltenders (minimum 10 games played).

In six shootout appearances, Swayman recorded four wins with a .893 save percentage, ranking third in shootout saves (25) and save percentage (minimum two shootouts).

The Anchorage, Alaska native has appeared in 245 career NHL games, all with Boston, compiling a 132-80-26 record with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 18 shutouts. He was originally selected by the Bruins in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Four goaltenders in franchise history have won the Vezina Trophy: Linus Ullmark (2023), Tuukka Rask (2014), Tim Thomas (2011, 2009) and Pete Peeters (1983).