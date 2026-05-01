Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres | Game 6

BOSTON –– It is another do-or-die meeting for the Boston Bruins on Friday night at TD Garden.

The B’s 2-1 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center forced a Game 6 in the first-round series, which Boston trails 3-2. The Bruins will battle to keep their season alive and tie things up come the 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

“Just having the same mentality we had last game. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the first to the last minute. Just the way they came in, they competed. They set the tone right away,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We just had that mindset – we are going to win this game tonight. As long as they give me that feeling, I will be fine.”

Sturm said he will roll with the same lineup as in Game 5. Viktor Arvidsson remains out with an upper-body injury. The veteran forward was on the ice alone ahead of the Bruins’ optional morning skate on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Just little steps,” Sturm said. “Definitely out tonight, but hopefully down the stretch he will be back.”

Alex Steeves, Mikey Eyssimont and Henri Jokiharju – who all played in their first game of the series on Tuesday – will continue to try to bring the “fresh energy” that Sturm said he was looking for. Steeves and Eyssimont are on the third line with Fraser Minten.​

“We talked about it before the series started as a group, when we got together, it was that we’ve been on a couple of these runs before, and the one really long one, and it just takes everybody,” Charlie McAvoy said. “We’ve already seen a bunch of different guys slot in and out, and I was really happy with the three guys that played last game. They all provided something for our team in a winning effort.”

McAvoy leads the Bruins with 25:43 of average ice time per game this series while skating on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot, as well as the power play and penalty kill. The defenseman has posted two assists thus far.

“I think our team’s resilience has been huge all year. We compete, we have each other’s back, we just all pull the rope in the same direction. This group really has a lot of love,” McAvoy said. “I think we have a lot to be excited about, a lot of confidence to have in our game and an opportunity to come back and play in front of our fans tonight. Try to win a game and keep this thing going.”