King Clancy nominee Harris of Bruins opens pathways for youth hockey players

As a kid from Haverhill, Massachusetts, I always had a connection to the Boston Bruins.

They were a familiar soundtrack every time my dad watched games on TV or listened on the radio. They were the players that my brother and I pretended to be as we grew up playing hockey together.

Putting on the Bruins jersey this year has been a dream come true.

At the same time, being close to home has allowed me to reunite with many of the influences and inspirations for my community work.

My parents were the first to emphasize the importance of giving back, because other people looked out for us to make it possible to travel and develop in hockey. I held on to my parents’ lessons when I started high school at Kimball Union Academy -- a couple of hours away, in New Hampshire -- where it was encouraged to be more than just a hockey player. KUA introduced me to classmates from all over the world and really broadened my mindset.

Then I went to college in Boston … at the best Boston college, in my completely unbiased opinion. Northeastern University pushed me to be better both on and off the ice, and the honor of captaining the Huskies helped me to explore what it means to lead.

Based on those experiences, this year felt like the perfect time and place to create a meaningful initiative.

That’s why we launched Harris’ Huskies.

Harris’ Huskies is a program to mentor local youth hockey players from SCORE Boston, a non-profit organization that supports kids who would not usually have the chance to participate in hockey, by connecting them to role models from the Northeastern University hockey team. SCORE Boston is a long-time community partner of the Bruins, and the Bruins have elevated this collaboration every step of the way.

We have a lot coming up for these kids: clinics, equipment donations, visits to Northeastern games, campus tours, and fun activations with the B’s. I’m lucky to plan these events with my fiancée, Codie, who also played at Northeastern.

It’s worth highlighting why SCORE Boston’s mission is so important. If we believe that hockey sparks positive experiences in people’s lives, then we should be reaching out to communities who historically haven’t had access or haven’t felt comfortable in the sport.

I’ve often talked about my family heritage -- my dad is Black and Jewish; my mom is white -- in case it resonates with kids who are unsure of their path in hockey. Maybe there’s one kid who hears my story and feels a little more confident to pursue their dreams. You never know who is watching or how far your words can go.

I’m also part of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, which is a group of players who work on projects to grow the game. The coalition can access grants from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, and I used that funding to bring Harris’ Huskies to life. The teamwork from everyone – NHL, NHLPA, the Bruins, Northeastern, and SCORE – has been unbelievable. I couldn’t be more grateful.

There were a lot of smiles on kids’ faces at our first clinic in February. There were also some phenomenal guest coaches wheeling around (Thank you to Molly Griffin, Katie Cipra, and Olivia Zafuto of the Boston Fleet -- all Northeastern alumni!). It’s been so cool to see the progression of the skaters as we’ve hosted events over the past few months.

What means the most, though, is how they seem to be having a blast.

Hockey has always felt that way to me – not just because I love playing the game, but because it’s led me to great friendships and opportunities. I hope every kid who laces up their skates can find their own version of that story.

And I want to seize every opportunity that hockey gives me to make an impact in the community. During the season, I’ve joined my teammates in spending time with Bruins fans who are facing illnesses, delivering toys for the holidays, and distributing winter coats to families in need.

We’re in such a unique position in the NHL. But aside from our job as hockey players … we’re just people, you know?

We all have things we care about outside of the game.

When we get involved in those passions, we can tap into the most complete version of ourselves and use the strength of the hockey community to do a lot of good.

The time we have away from the rink is an invitation to set goals for how we want to show up for others. And those goals are equally as important as striving to be better on the ice.

I’ve found this to be true in every NHL city where I’ve been fortunate enough to play, but there’s nothing like giving back in a place that feels like home.