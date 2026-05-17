Bruins World Championship Weekend Roundup

Alex Steeves scored his first goal of the tournament for the United States

steeves cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– It was a busy weekend for the Boston Bruins at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

​Eight B’s – including Fraser Minten, Alex Steeves, Mason Lohrei, James Hagens, Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, Lukas Reichel and Matěj Blümel – are competing for their home countries at the international competition.

The group round continued on Saturday and Sunday for the World Championship, which runs from May 15 to 31 between Zurich and Fribourg. The 16 teams are split into two groups and play each opponent once in the opening stage, which determines the quarterfinal bracket.

Minten and Team Canada remained undefeated on Saturday, beating Italy 6-0 after opening the World Championship with a 5-3 win against Sweden on Friday.

The 21-year-old forward scored his first WC goal against Italy to give Canada a 2-0 lead in the first period. Minten crashed the net after breaking into the zone and knocked in the rebound of Connor Brown’s shot. It was Minten’s third point in two matchups; he posted two assists and got Player of the Game for Canada against Sweden. Minten is centering the fourth line between Brown and Porter Martone, and putting together a strong WC debut.

Canada will face Denmark next on Monday at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Team Finland has also gone undefeated thus far, with Jokiharju and Korpisalo on its roster. The group beat Germany 3-1 in its first game on Friday and earned a 4-1 win over Hungary on Saturday. Jokiharju logged an assist and three shots on goal through 17:28 of ice time against Hungary; Korpisalo got his first start of the tournament and made nine saves on 10 shots en route to the victory.

Finland is back in action on Monday when it takes on the United States at 10:20 a.m. ET. That game could feature up to five Bruins, as Hagens, Steeves and Lohrei represent Team USA.

Steeves, who is playing for the United States for the first time in his career, scored the squad’s only goal in its 3-1 loss to Switzerland on Friday. However, Team USA bounced back on Sunday, topping Great Britain 5-1. Steeves was moved up to the first line alongside Tommy Novak and Ryan Leonard. He had three SOG in 15:10 of ice time.

Reichel skated in his first game of the tournament for Germany on Sunday; they lost 2-0 to Latvia. The 24-year-old forward had three shots on goal through 20:06 of ice time while on the second line. It marks Reichel’s fifth time representing Germany at the World Championship. He signed a one-year contract extension with Boston on Thursday. Germany’s next contest is on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET against Switzerland.

Matěj Blümel clinched Czechia’s 4-1 win over Denmark with an empty-net goal to close out the final frame on Friday, and did not play in his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to Slovenia on Saturday. It was planned for Blümel to have the game off due to his delayed arrival following the end of his AHL season in Providence. The 25-year-old forward is expected to play on Monday when Czechia faces Sweden at 2:20 p.m. ET.

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