Bruins World Championship Weekend Roundup

BostonBruins.com –– It was a busy weekend for the Boston Bruins at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

​Eight B’s – including Fraser Minten, Alex Steeves, Mason Lohrei, James Hagens, Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, Lukas Reichel and Matěj Blümel – are competing for their home countries at the international competition.

The group round continued on Saturday and Sunday for the World Championship, which runs from May 15 to 31 between Zurich and Fribourg. The 16 teams are split into two groups and play each opponent once in the opening stage, which determines the quarterfinal bracket.

Minten and Team Canada remained undefeated on Saturday, beating Italy 6-0 after opening the World Championship with a 5-3 win against Sweden on Friday.

The 21-year-old forward scored his first WC goal against Italy to give Canada a 2-0 lead in the first period. Minten crashed the net after breaking into the zone and knocked in the rebound of Connor Brown’s shot. It was Minten’s third point in two matchups; he posted two assists and got Player of the Game for Canada against Sweden. Minten is centering the fourth line between Brown and Porter Martone, and putting together a strong WC debut.

Canada will face Denmark next on Monday at 10:20 a.m. ET.