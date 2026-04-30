Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Game 6, ‘Rewrite the Script’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are ready to continue battling.​

After beating the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in Game 5 on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, the B’s return to TD Garden on Friday for Game 6, trailing the first-round series 3-2.

Boston held a full-team practice on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena to prepare for another elimination matchup.

“Everyone knows kind of what happened the last time we were home, and nobody was happy with the result. It’s a great opportunity now to try to rewrite the script a little bit. There are a lot of different motivating factors – we want to keep playing hockey, too,” Mark Kastelic said. “We can’t really overthink it too much. We’ve been playing good hockey. In Buffalo, I think that was a great win for us there. Just try to build off that and just come ready to play.”

Kastelic posted three blocked shots and four hits through 11:50 of ice time in Game 5. One of the blocked shots came on the penalty kill, when Kastelic threw his leg in front of a rocket from the point.

“We all feed off each other – off those kinds of moments,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That’s what good teams are all about, and we are very lucky to have him.”

Kastelic briefly left the second period, but finished the game on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Tanner Jeannot. The forward was a full participant at Thursday’s practice and said he is feeling “great.”

​“I think everybody is pretty dialed in here, and everybody takes care of themselves really well,” Kastelic said. “Just do a lot of cold tubs, contrast, that type of stuff. Red light. Anything you can kind of get your hands on this time of year, gives you a 0.1% edge – I’ll try it.”

Viktor Arvidsson was the only Bruin absent from the skate. The 33-year-old winger suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 and has not played since. Sturm said he does not think Arvidsson will play on Friday.

Boston accordingly practiced with the same combinations it used in Game 5, which broke up the second line that Arvidsson was previously on. Marat Khusnutdinov remained on the first line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak; Elias Lindholm centered the second between Casey Mittelstadt and Morgan Geekie; Alex Steeves, Mikey Eyssimont and Fraser Minten made up the third.