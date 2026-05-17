The Sunday Read: Inside the Art of a Fourth-Line Grinder with Mark Kastelic

BOSTON – Mark Kastelic is meticulous about his pregame routine.

​After the Boston Bruin pours his cup of coffee, out come the goggles. Kastelic straps the protective gear over his eyes and plugs in his red-light therapy panel, placed on the kitchen counter. Music is turned on, and Kastelic stands in front of the glow for five to 10 minutes. Rip, Kastelic’s Golden Retriever, sits at his feet.

“It helps boost your energy and your cells and stuff like that,” Kastelic said. “Our strength [trainers] could probably give you a more in-depth answer.”

Kastelic is right. Red light therapy promotes faster muscle recovery and reduces inflammation for athletes. It is one piece of the puzzle that had Kastelic feeling his best in his second season in Boston.

“Everything is even more natural. Just living in Boston and being in this area for two years now, everything is just comfortable. We have good routines,” Kastelic said. “I felt like right from day one, I fit in with the team, with the city, the culture and everything. As time passes, I just feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable. It really does feel like home now.”

It was the first time in Kastelic’s career that he played all 82 regular-season games with his NHL club. The 27-year-old forward logged 61 games with the Bruins last year after dealing with a concussion and upper-body injury. Kastelic spent the three prior seasons with the Ottawa Senators; he was a fifth-round pick for the organization in 2019.

Kastelic was one of three players – alongside Sean Kuraly and Fraser Minten – to compete in every single Bruins matchup this time around.

“It’s huge. I think the last two years, I’ve gone into the summer with some question marks. I always knew that I would be okay at the end of the day,” Kastelic said. “Coming into this season this year, I was very confident on how I felt, but you never really know until you play a lot of games.”

Night after night, Kastelic further cemented his role in Boston. He was a hard-hitting, hustling stalwart on the fourth line with Kuraly and Tanner Jeannot for the majority of the season, and finished with career-highs in goals (12), assists (10) and points (22). Kastelic logged four points (three goals, one assist) in his last two regular-season contests before making his NHL playoff debut; he had one assist in the six-game stretch.

Kastelic is somewhat built for the postseason. It is a benchmark he and his fiancée, Paige, once only saw from the outside. They both got to experience it for themselves in April.

“I remember we used to watch playoff games on TV, and you could kind of feel the atmosphere through the TV. To be part of it now, it’s very exciting for both of us,” Kastelic said. “You can tell, everything is just more heightened, more physical, more emotions. I think that is just the fun part about it.”