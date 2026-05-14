Bruins Sign Lukas Reichel to One-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 14, that the team has signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $950,000.

Reichel was acquired by Boston on March 6 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The 23-year-old appeared in 29 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver and Chicago during the 2025-26 season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward also skated in 27 AHL games with Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26, tallying seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points.

The Nuremberg, Germany native will represent Team Germany at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, beginning May 15 in Switzerland.

Reichel has played 198 career NHL games, recording 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points. He has also skated in 148 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Rockford, totaling 49 goals and 86 assists for 135 points. Reichel was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.