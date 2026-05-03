Bruins Notebook: Biggest Storylines from End-of-Season Media

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins arrived at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday to officially close out the 2025-26 campaign.

The group was eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6, and had a lot to reflect on – not just regarding its postseason showing, but on a year that proved the B’s have more to give than once projected.

“Just really proud of the group,” Charlie McAvoy said. “Everybody poured everything they had into this season. I think we surprised a lot of people. For what our expectations were, it’s not really a consolation prize to be standing here after losing in the first round. As we get a little further away from it, we’ll be able to look back on how special this year really was.”

And so, as the players packed their bags and held their final meetings, there was a sense of optimism about the future. That this was just the start.

“I think we made some really good strides this year for what we’re building – and that’s to make noise in the playoffs,” Jeremy Swayman said. “I think it will be a good summer. Hopefully, guys are going to come back ready to go, and I think we all have confidence that will be the case.”

Head coach Marco Sturm led his team to a 100-point season in his first year behind the bench. He is already thinking about year two.

“I was disappointed yesterday, obviously, not winning the game and not moving forward. At the end of the day, it’s like, okay, we’ve got to keep it real here. We know we have work to do, and we know we probably have to get better and add pieces overall,” Sturm said. “We’re not going to be a surprise team anymore. That’s why it’s going to be really important how we come out of the gate. And that for me is training camp, it’s going to start already.”

Here are some of the main storylines to come out of Sunday’s locker-clean-out day:​

Injury Updates

The Bruins did not give themselves any excuses this season. The players wanted to battle with their teammates, no matter what. Now is the time to heal.

Nikita Zadorov revealed he tore his MCL in Game 3 and played the rest of the series. The defenseman said he does not think he will need surgery.​

“He’s a warrior. Hearing it from the medical department – they’ve never seen anything like it,” Sturm said of Zadorov. “That shows it all, that he’s a warrior, that he wants to play…A big man like him, it’s very impressive.”

Viktor Arvidsson, who left Game 4 and did not play for the rest of the series, said he suffered a broken rib and “a little puncture on the lung.” He had practiced on his own in Boston and was aiming to be back for Game 7.

“Just tough breathing and moving,” Arvidsson said. “It’s just tough. You want to be out there, but at some point, you just have to think about yourself and think about your family and stuff and kind of go from there. I don't want to put myself in any danger, either.”

The 33-year-old forward had two goals this playoffs and 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) during the regular season. Arvidsson is an unrestricted free agent this summer.