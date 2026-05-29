Three Bruins Will Compete in the World Championship Semifinal

BostonBruins.com –– The 2026 IIHF World Championship is down to four teams, and three Boston Bruins remain in the tournament battling with their countries for a gold medal.

Fraser Minten and Team Canada will take on Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo and Team Finland in the semifinal on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Norway will face Switzerland at 9:20 a.m. ET in the other semifinal matchup.

Both semifinal games will be hosted at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland. The winners will move on to the gold-medal meeting, and the losing teams will play in the bronze-medal game, all on Sunday.

Canada beat the United States – which James Hagens, Alex Steeves and Mason Lohrei played for – 4-0 on Thursday to secure its spot in the semifinal. Minten logged three shots on goal, two blocks and went 66% from the face-off dot through 13:02 of ice time while centering the fourth line between Porter Martone and Connor Brown. The 21-year-old forward has four points (one goal, three assists) through eight games at his first World Championship.

Finland topped Czechia 4-1 on Thursday to clinch its semifinal slot. Jokiharju had one shot on goal and led all Finnish defensemen with 19:22 of ice time. The blueliner also leads his team’s backend with eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games thus far.

Both Jokiharju and Korpisalo won bronze medals with Finland in February at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, and will look to earn more hardware this weekend.