Minten Earns Player of the Game for Canada –– And More From Day 1 of the World Championship

BostonBruins.com –– The 2026 IIHF World Championship opened on Friday in Switzerland, and the Boston Bruins in attendance were quick to get to work.

Fraser Minten headlined the first day of the tournament with two assists in Team Canada’s 5-3 win over Sweden. The 21-year-old forward, who is skating in his first World Championship, also earned Player of the Game for Canada.

Minten’s first assist of the day came towards the end of the second period. He quickly moved the puck through the neutral zone, chipping it up to Dylan Holloway, who wired it in to give Canada the 3-2 lead.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Minten helped his squad regain the advantage once again, this time alongside his linemates Porter Martone and Connor Brown. Minten drove into the zone with pace, dishing it to Martone, who then found Brown for a quick release on the left side for the 4-3 scoreline.

The World Championship is already proving to be a valuable development tool for Minten, who is earning ice time and responsibility on a roster that includes Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini and John Tavares. The center had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) through 82 games for the B’s in his rookie season. Canada’s next game is on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. ET against Italy.