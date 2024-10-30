Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

“I think you guys know we’re really hard on ourselves and we want to make a difference every night, and some nights you have it, some nights you don’t,” Stutzle said. “But tonight was a do or die for us, kind of. We just worked really hard. Obviously, we tried to do that every night, and sometimes the puck goes to you, sometimes not, but I think tonight, we were just supporting each other really well in all three zones and we didn’t really give up a lot.”

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette each scored twice, and Claude Giroux had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games for the Senators (5-4-0), who scored eight goals for the second time in just over two weeks (8-7 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14). Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

“Our team did a lot of good things today and I thought everyone played well,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “It wasn’t just one line; I thought, top to bottom, everyone was ready to play and committed not just physically but mentally.”