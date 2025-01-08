Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Middleton was injured blocking a shot 37 seconds into the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12 and missed 11 games.

“I’m fine. I’m a little tired. That was a bit much, but it’s nice: Get fed to the wolves early, and just figure it out from there,” Middleton said.

Marc-Andre Fleury saved all 15 shots faced in relief, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist for the Wild (26-11-4), who won their fourth straight game and sixth in their past seven. Filip Gustavsson made 14 saves on 18 shots before being pulled in the second period.

“The players are really playing hard for each other for the team and playing, doing what's required to win,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Whether it's blocking the shot or trying to score a goal or playing a 50-50 shift, whatever that is, the guys are committed to play the right way for each other and we're finding ways to win.”

Dylan Holloway and Justin Faulk each had two assists for the Blues (19-19-4), who have lost two straight. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

“Thought we were really good after we fell down 2-nothing,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “And I thought we were really good ‘til about eight-minute mark of the second, and then I thought we didn’t have enough grit, or as much determination as they did.”

The Wild scored the final four goals of the game after allowing four in a row.

Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 4-2 lead at 4:33 of the second period with a one-timer down low off a pass from Ryan Suter.