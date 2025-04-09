Suter nominated for Masterton Trophy

suter_ryan_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues defenseman Ryan Suter has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Nominees from all 32 teams are selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Finalists will be determined prior to the NHL Awards this summer.

Recent winners of the Masterton Trophy include Utah’s Connor Ingram (2024), Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang (2023), Montreal's Carey Price (2022) and Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom (2021). Previous St. Louis Blues players to win the award include Jamie McLennan (1998) and Blake Dunlop (1981).

Suter, 40, joined the Blues on a one-year contract last summer and has played in all 79 games this season, recording one goal and 13 assists (14 points) to go along with a plus-7 rating. A veteran of 20 NHL seasons, Suter has played in 1,523 regular-season games, recording 695 points and a plus-127 rating with the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and the Blues.

Suter's 1,523 career games are the most among active players and ranks 20th all time amongst all skaters and seventh amongst defensemen. He has played in 531 consecutive games.

