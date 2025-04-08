Parayko nominated for King Clancy Trophy

Colton Parayko is this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee for the St. Louis Blues.

The award is given annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Parayko has been an active member of the community since joining the Blues in 2015. He is a regular visitor to St. Louis Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House and is involved in countless other charitable events and initiatives, both in St. Louis and his home province of Alberta, Canada.

In an additional effort to give back, the defenseman launched his own foundation - Project 55 - in 2021. Project 55 aims to provide both financial and emotional relief to hospitalized children and their families. To date, Parayko has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local families through his charity.

He also helps provide experiences to those facing hardships in an effort to spread joy and alleviate stressors. Through Project 55, Parayko hosts a patient and their family at Enterprise Center for Blues home games. The visit includes all-inclusive tickets, a jersey and a meet-and-greet with him after the game.

The King Clancy winner is selected by a committee made up of Commissioner Gary Bettman and former award recipients. Recent winners include Anders Lee (New York Islanders), Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames), P.K. Subban (New Jersey Devils) and Pekka Rinne (Nashville Predators).

Since it was first awarded in the 1988 season, the King Clancy has been awarded once to a Blues player. Kelly Chase received the honor following the 1997-98 season.