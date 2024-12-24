Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Alexandre Texier also scored for St. Louis (16-16-4), which had lost three straight and five of six. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

“That was 60 minutes with high compete and playing the right way,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think we were connected in all three zones and we played really fast tonight.”

Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings (13-17-4), who have lost three in a row.

“We had some push at times, but we just can’t get any rhythm,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We would get a good shift from one line and then we would lose the next shift. We have to start piling onto the good shifts.”

The Red Wings have been outscored 13-4 during the three-game losing streak.

“We’re just not getting anything going,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We’re not even drawing penalties by driving to the net. I think nine or 10 shots -- whatever it was at the end of the second period -- was unacceptable.”