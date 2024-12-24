Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

DETROIT -- Dylan Holloway scored his first NHL hat trick, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.
“That’s every kid’s dream -- scoring three goals in an NHL game,” Holloway said before posing for the traditional three-puck picture. “It feels pretty good, but I obviously couldn’t have done it without my teammates setting me up.”
Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and 17th in the NHL.
“I thought we were very strong defensively from start to finish, and we had a lot of chances offensively,” Binnington said. “It was a very complete game and it showed our commitment to playing for each other.”
Alexandre Texier also scored for St. Louis (16-16-4), which had lost three straight and five of six. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists.
“That was 60 minutes with high compete and playing the right way,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think we were connected in all three zones and we played really fast tonight.”
Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings (13-17-4), who have lost three in a row.
“We had some push at times, but we just can’t get any rhythm,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We would get a good shift from one line and then we would lose the next shift. We have to start piling onto the good shifts.”
The Red Wings have been outscored 13-4 during the three-game losing streak.
“We’re just not getting anything going,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We’re not even drawing penalties by driving to the net. I think nine or 10 shots -- whatever it was at the end of the second period -- was unacceptable.”
Holloway gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 16:14 with a slap shot over Talbot’s glove.
“I didn’t see anyone at the net, but I thought I could slide it over to Holly,” said Blues defenseman Cam Fowler, who set up the goal. “He made a great shot - that was a good way to get started.”
Texier, newly promoted to the first line, made it 2-0 just 18 seconds into the second period after beating Talbot with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.
“He has really blossomed here,” Montgomery said. “His confidence is high and I think he’s playing more direct and more north-south.”
Holloway scored his second goal of the game at 7:45 to extend it to 3-0, one-timing Brayden Schenn’s pass.
Holloway completed the hat trick at 15:54 of the third period with an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final.
Detroit’s top defenseman, Moritz Seider, was paired with Justin Holl -- another right-handed shot -- with lefties Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot both out with upper-body injuries. Holl was minus-2 in 21:23 and Seider was minus-3 in 22:59.
“Obviously, when any team loses its top two left-shot defensemen, it is going to look like that,” Lalonde said. “I thought our defensemen elevated -- our young guys who aren’t even everyday NHL players -- and we held that team to 21 shots.”
NOTES: Holloway’s hat trick was the first by a Blues skater this season. … Binnington surpassed Glenn Hall for the fourth-most shutouts in Blues history. … Texier scored his 36th career goal and is one away from tying Sebastien Bordeleau (37) for the third most by a player of French nationality in NHL history.