Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Alex Tuch tied it 3-3 for Buffalo from the right side at 12:57 of the third period. He took Ryan McLeod’s pass from behind the net and beat Jordan Binnington with a low shot to the short side.

McLeod and Tuch each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (8-8-1), who have won four of their past five games. Levi made 24 saves.

“You’ve got to be able to overcome tough moments,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Our second period wasn’t that good, but the answer in the third period was. We started to control play again, we started to skate through the neutral zone. A few guys didn’t have a very good night and we were able to overcome that at the same time, so big win for our club. We talked about not losing two games in a row.”

Brandon Saad scored twice, Brayden Schenn had two assists, and Binnington made 29 saves for the Blues (7-9-1), who have lost four straight (0-3-1).

“I think any point right now is a good point, but obviously we want to close out games and be able to hold on to the lead,” Saad said. “But, like I said, it's nice to get anything when you're kind of on the skid there, so we'll take it.”

Saad ended a nine-game goal drought to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period. Schenn sent a pass out front from behind the net and it deflected off the stick of Buffalo defenseman Owen Power to Saad, who beat Levi from the slot.

Zach Benson tied it 1-1 at 12:47. He took a pass along the goal line on the right side and snuck a wrist shot under Binnington’s left pad.