Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have signed defenseman Logan Mailloux to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $850,000.

Mailloux, 22, is in his first season with the Blues after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025.

This season, the 6-foot-3, 212‑pound defenseman has appeared in 31 games, recording two points (one goal, one assist) and 31 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Belle River, Ontario, native has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) and 37 penalty minutes in 39 career NHL regular-season games.

Mailloux was originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round, No. 31 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.