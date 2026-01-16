Preview: Blues vs. Lightning

From Shutout to Showdown:

The Blues welcome the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning to Enterprise Center for the second and final home game before heading out on a three-game road trip. Tampa Bay enters the matchup riding an 11-game win streak, its longest since a similar run from Jan. 29–Feb. 17, 2020, and sits first in the Atlantic Division, first in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the League.

Despite the surge, the Lightning could be without a key piece. Brayden Point, who scored Monday, left that game after getting tangled up with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York and did not return. Head coach Jon Cooper said Point is week-to-week.

St. Louis looks to build momentum after a 3-0 shutout win over Carolina on Tuesday, handing the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes a rare loss. Joel Hofer made 33 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and is now tied for the NHL lead alongside Ilya Sorokin (NYI) and Jesper Wallstedt (MIN), giving the Blues confidence as they prepare for a tough test before hitting the road.