Preview: Blues vs. Lightning

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

From Shutout to Showdown:

The Blues welcome the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning to Enterprise Center for the second and final home game before heading out on a three-game road trip. Tampa Bay enters the matchup riding an 11-game win streak, its longest since a similar run from Jan. 29–Feb. 17, 2020, and sits first in the Atlantic Division, first in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the League.

Despite the surge, the Lightning could be without a key piece. Brayden Point, who scored Monday, left that game after getting tangled up with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York and did not return. Head coach Jon Cooper said Point is week-to-week.

St. Louis looks to build momentum after a 3-0 shutout win over Carolina on Tuesday, handing the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes a rare loss. Joel Hofer made 33 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and is now tied for the NHL lead alongside Ilya Sorokin (NYI) and Jesper Wallstedt (MIN), giving the Blues confidence as they prepare for a tough test before hitting the road.

🕒 When: Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@TBL: Faulk scores on a wicked one-timer

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Lightning will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 2-3-0 in their last five games and 7-6-0 in their last 13 games against Tampa Bay.
  • The Blues have won back-to-back home games against Tampa Bay and are 5-1-0 in their last six games against the Lightning at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 22 at TBL | TBL 4, STL 1

Jan. 16 vs. TBL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: NICK BJUGSTAD

Nick Bjugstad made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup on Tuesday. Back after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury, Bjugstad scored a short-handed goal, marking his fifth tally of the season. His ability to contribute in all situations adds valuable depth and experience to the lineup.

LIGHTNING: BRANDON HAGEL

Brandon Hagel enters the matchup playing some of his best hockey, recording six points in his last five games (4g, 2a). The Lightning forward sits third on the team in scoring with 41 points in 40 games (22g, 19a) this season and continues to be a reliable offensive presence.

CAR@STL: Bjugstad scores SHG in return against Carolina

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues have back-to-back shutouts at Enterprise Center (2-0 vs. Montreal on Jan. 3 / 3-0 vs. Carolina on Tuesday). Their three shutouts at home since Dec. 17 leads the League.
  • St. Louis has allowed just 1.57 goals-against per game at home since Dec. 17, which shares the lowest mark in the NHL with Colorado.
  • Jake Neighbours recorded his eighth assist of the season on Tuesday vs. Carolina and has a point in back-to-back games (1g, 1a).

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 18 - Blues at Oilers
  • Jan. 20 - Blues at Jets
  • Jan. 23 - Blues at Stars

