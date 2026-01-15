Thomas placed on injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have placed forward Robert Thomas on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Thomas will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Thomas, 26, has dressed in 42 games this season, recording a team‑leading 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists).

The Aurora, Ontario native has spent his entire eight‑year career with the Blues, totaling 429 points (118 goals, 311 assists) in 508 regular‑season games. He was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 20 overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.