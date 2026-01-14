Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Nick Bjugstad, Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky scored for the Blues (18-21-8), who had lost three straight.

“I thought tonight was the smartest game we’ve played as far as playing a simple but very effective game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Making them turn, being really reliant on our forecheck and playing fast, and I thought the little details and habits within our game, blocked shots, net front block-outs, were the best they’ve been all year.”

Brandon Bussi made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (28-15-4), whose five-game point streak (4-0-1) ended. Carolina, which was shut out for the first time this season, lost 4-3 in overtime at the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

“Obviously not great,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “I think we were hoping for an easy one and it seemed like we were hoping for an outscoring them, we’re going to get a few chances, we’ll give them a couple and we’ll see what happens kind of game. We weren’t really ready to play that forechecking game, play the stress game we’ve been talking about and it looks like that. There wasn’t a whole lot of spark from anyone throughout the lineup, so it wasn’t pretty.”

Bjugstad, who returned after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury, scored a short-handed goal to make it 1-0 at 3:09 of the second period. Bjugstad kept the puck on the rush and put a wrist shot from the right face-off circle into the top left corner.

“I knew it was a 3-on-1, kind of last second, so the goalie had to respect that,” Bjugstad said. “… It’s nice when you get a little time to shoot the puck.”