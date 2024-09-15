Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

The St. Louis Blues are undefeated! They beat the Minnesota Wild 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Centene Community Ice Center to close out the Prospect Showcase with a 2-0 record. They previously defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

It was an impressive performance all around by the prospects, with forward Juraj Pekarcik (2023 Draft, 3rd round, 76th overall) leading the charge on offense with two goals. Dalibor Dvorsky (2023 Draft, 1st round, 10th overall) and Simon Robertsson (2021 Draft, 3rd round, 71st overall) each added multiple assists in the game as well.

Forwards Zack Bolduc (2021 Draft, 1st round, 17th overall), Adam Jecho (2024 Draft, 3rd, 95th overall) and Tanner Dickinson (2020 Draft, 4th round, 119th overall) along with defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet (2022 Draft, 5th round, 152nd overall) chipped in the other goals.

Goaltender Will Cranley (2020 Draft, 6th round, 163rd overall) earned the win in net, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

It was a successful weekend overall for the Blues prospects and hockey in St. Louis. An estimated 3,800 fans attended the Prospect Showcase over three days, its first time being hosted in St. Louis.

With the tournament complete, the prospects turn their sights towards training camp, which opens Sept. 19. All practice sessions at Centene Community Ice Center and free and open to the public. A schedule and roster can be found here.