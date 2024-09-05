Blues to begin training camp Sept. 19

Hockey season is almost here.

The St. Louis Blues will begin training camp at Centene Community Ice Center on Sept. 19.

The team will be divided into three groups and will hold multiple practice sessions daily. All practices at Centene Community Ice Center will be free and open to the public.

The team will begin training camp with 62 players on the roster - including newcomers Radek Faksa, Mathieu Joseph, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway and Ryan Suter.

This year's camp will mark Drew Bannister's first as the team's head coach after he took over behind the bench last December.

Blues season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, suites, and individual tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. To learn about all the ticket options available, visit www.stlouisblues.com/tickets.