Blues to begin training camp Sept. 19

bannister_practice_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Hockey season is almost here.

The St. Louis Blues will begin training camp at Centene Community Ice Center on Sept. 19.

The team will be divided into three groups and will hold multiple practice sessions daily. All practices at Centene Community Ice Center will be free and open to the public.

The team will begin training camp with 62 players on the roster - including newcomers Radek Faksa, Mathieu Joseph, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway and Ryan Suter.

This year's camp will mark Drew Bannister's first as the team's head coach after he took over behind the bench last December.

CAMP SCHEDULE

All practice sessions at Centene Community Ice Center are free and open to the public. Schedule subject to change. Additional public practice dates/times will be added later.

Thursday, Sept. 19
10 a.m. - Group A practice (NHL Rink)
10 a.m. - Group B practice (USA Rink)
Noon - Group C practice (NHL Rink)

Friday, Sept. 20
10 a.m. - Group C practice (NHL Rink)
10 a.m. - Group A practice (USA Rink)
Noon - Group B practice (NHL Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 21
9:30 a.m. - Game group practice (NHL Rink)
10:45 a.m. - Non-playing Group A practice (NHL Rink)
10:45 a.m. - Non-playing Group B practice (USA Rink)
6 p.m. - St. Louis at Dallas

Sunday, Sept. 22
9:30 a.m. - Game group practice (NHL Rink)
10:45 a.m. - Non-playing Group A practice (NHL Rink)
10:45 a.m. - Non-playing Group B practice (USA Rink)
6 p.m. - St. Louis at Utah (Des Moines, IA)

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (33): Nikita Alexandrov (59), Sam Bitten (34), Zack Bolduc (76), Pavel Buchnevich (89), Zach Dean (52), Tanner Dickinson (78), Antoine Dorion (88), Dalibor Dvorsky (54), Radek Faksa (12), Dylan Holloway (81), Adam Jecho (84), Mathieu Joseph (71), Kasperi Kapanen (42), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (65), Jordan Kyrou (25), Mathias Laferriere (58), Mackenzie MacEachern (28), Hugh McGing (56), Tomas Mrsic (86), Jake Neighbours (63), Matthew Peca (53), Juraj Pekarcik (85), Dylan Peterson (39), Simon Robertsson (80), Brandon Saad (20), Brayden Schenn (10), Jakub Stancl (93), Oskar Sundqvist (70), Marcus Sylvegard (29), Alexandre Texier (9), Robert Thomas (18), Alexey Toropchenko (13), Nathan Walker (26).

Defense (23): Jeremie Biakabutuka (82), Philip Broberg (6), Michael Buchinger (62), Quinton Burns (92), Lukas Fischer (94), Justin Faulk (72), Marc-Andre Gaudet (74), Scott Harrington (41), Adam Jiricek (37), Samuel Johannesson (49), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77), Matthew Kessel (51), Nick Leddy (4), Leo Loof (46), Anton Malmstrom (33), Matt Mayich (95), Will McIsaac (87), Colton Parayko (55), Scott Perunovich (48), Corey Schueneman (64), Hunter Skinner (43), Ryan Suter (22), Tyler Tucker (75).

Goaltenders (5): Jordan Binnington (50), Will Cranley (31), Colten Ellis (35), Joel Hofer (30), Vadim Zherenko (1).

Injured (1): Torey Krug (47)

