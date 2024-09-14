Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

OTwinner_robertsson_16x9
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The Prospect Showcase opened Friday night and the St. Louis Blues put on a show for the home crowd with an exciting 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Centene Community Ice Center.

Forward Simon Robertsson (2021 Draft, 3rd round, 71st overall) buried the game-winning goal 2:19 into overtime to give the Blues the victory and a 1-0 record in the tournament. Robertsson's winner capped a back-and-forth game between the two squads, which saw Chicago squander three one-goal leads ahead of extra time.

It was also a strong showing for the team's defensive prospects, with all three regulation goals coming from blueliners. Michael Buchinger (2022 Draft, 3rd round, 88th overall) scored a highlight-reel goal in the first period, while Lukas Fischer (2024 Draft, 2nd round, 56th overall) and Matthew Mayich (2023 Draft, 6th round, 170th overall) added tallies in the second.

Goaltender Vadim Zherenko (2019 Draft, 7th round, 208th overall) made 26 saves in the game, including several big stops in the third period and overtime, to earn the win.

The Blues play their second and final game of the Prospect Showcase on Sunday at 3 p.m. when they face off against the Minnesota Wild. The game will be streamed live on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App, or fans can listen on 101 ESPN.

Robertsson scores in OT to help Blues prospects to a win

SCORING

First Period

1:10 - CHI - Nick Lardis (PPG)

15:28 - STL - Michael Buchinger

16:57 - CHI - AJ Spellacy

Second Period

4:16 - STL - Lukas Fischer

7:50 - CHI - Landon Slaggert (SHG)

16:04 - STL - Matthew Mayich

Third Period

No scoring

Overtime

2:19 - STL - Simon Robertsson

GOALTENDERS

STL - Vadim Zherenko (26 saves)

CHI - Drew Commesso (30 saves)

SHOTS ON GOAL

STL - 34

CHI - 29

Robertsson buries OT winner

