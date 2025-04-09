Projected Lineup: April 9 at Edmonton

Following a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets that saw their win streak end at a franchise-record 12 games, the St. Louis Blues have more work to do as they continue their road trip on Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m., TNT, truTV, Max, 101 ESPN).

With a regulation win against the Oilers (and a regulation loss by the Calgary Flames in Anaheim), the Blues could clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 46th time in franchise history.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is likely to be making some changes to his forward lines for Wednesday’s matchup. Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud had swapped lines in Wednesday's morning skate, meaning Kyrou moved up with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas, while Snuggerud shifted to play with Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn.

"We haven't liked our offense at 5-on-5 the last couple games, especially the last game and a half," Montgomery said of the change. "So we're trying to create more possession, a litlte more sustainability with our offense."

In addition, Montgomery said there's a "good chance" the Blues would use Dalibor Dvorsky tonight. He was skating with Oskar Sundqvist and Zack Bolduc in the morning skate, which is where Mathieu Joseph has been in the lineup.

Jordan Binnington is expected to play in goal.