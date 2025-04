The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 46th time in franchise history on Wednesday if they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in regulation AND the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation.

The Blues will meet the Oilers beginning at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday (TNT, truTV, Max, 101 ESPN). The Flames visit the Ducks at 9 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets for the potential first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.