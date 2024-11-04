Preview: Blues vs. Lightning

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (6-6-0) snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-2 home victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, closing out their season series with a 2-0 sweep.

The Maple Leafs were the first to get on the board early in the opening period. However, in the second, the Blues found the back of the net three times, with Colton Parayko lighting the lamp twice. Each team added one more goal in the third to end the game.

The win marked goaltender Jordan Binnington’s 148th victory, tying him with Jake Allen for second all-time in franchise history. Binnington, who had 35 saves on the night, praised his team for their perseverance and toughness to get the win after trailing.

“I feel like all season we’ve been pretty resilient in games and, even when we get down a goal, we can battle back and fight until the end,” Binnington said. “And that’s the way we've got to play. Saturday night at home is a big win for us and just finding a way to get it done and everyone kind of playing a key role. So it was a fun night.”

The Blues will be without defenseman Philip Broberg after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period Saturday. Head Coach Drew Bannister announced on Monday that Broberg would miss four to six weeks. He currently leads Blues defensemen and is second overall on the team in points with nine (two goals, seven assists).

The Blues' matchup against the Lightning is the second in a five-game homestand, with Utah, Washington and Boston still to follow.

LIGHTNING The Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-0) are coming into Tuesday night’s matchup on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday by a score of 7-4.

The Lightning were first on the board in Winnipeg with two goals in the first period. The Jets responded with three consecutive goals before the Lightning tied the game at the end of the second. The Jets outscored the Lightning 4-1 in the final period to take the win.

Tampa Bay will have a bit of a different look after not re-signing veteran Steven Stamkos this summer. In the former captain's 16 seasons with the franchise, he earned 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) and led the team to two Stanley Cup championships. However, the Lightning did acquire forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a long-term extension. In his 10th season in the NHL, Guentzel has 504 points (232 goals, 272 assists).

Last season the Lightning finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, clinching the playoffs for the seventh season in a row. They lost in the first round to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, in five games.