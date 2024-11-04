Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Philip Broberg is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Broberg was injured midway through the second period on Saturday when Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner fell on his leg along the boards in the Blues' defensive zone.

Considering how the injury looked on the ice, Bannister said the four-to-six week timetable could be considered good news.

“I’m happy that he’s going to be back. It could have been worse, but it isn’t,” Bannister said Monday. “He was playing really good hockey, and now it’s just let’s get him back on the ice, back to game speed, and that’s going to take a little bit of time, but the player himself is really happy (with the prognosis).

"We’re disappointed it’s four to six weeks, but it could have been a lot worse."

Through 12 games this season, Broberg ranks second on the team in points (9), trailing only Jordan Kyrou’s 10.