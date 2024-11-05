Projected Lineup: Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay

The Blues are looking to carry the momentum from Saturday’s win over Toronto as they continue a five-game homestand with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to keep much of the lineup the same – making only one change to the defensive pairings, as P.O Joseph will join Justin Faulk on the second pairing in the absence of Philip Broberg, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second period against the Leafs and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Bannister indicated they were looking for Joseph specifically to step up and fill the spot that Broberg leaves behind, a spot that included nine points and plus-6 rating in 12 games.

“We really like [P.O’s] range, his stick, his ability to skate, and I think when you’re in those positions you have to be able to defend, you’re going to see some tough matchups, and I think certainly when he went up to that position we thought he played extremely well,” Bannister said on Monday.

Prior to joining the Blues this summer, Joseph spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, amassing 37 points in 147 games and a plus-4 rating with the NHL side.

“He’s a long body, skates well, takes up a lot of space, and I think that’s when he’s at his best – he’s moving and kind of influencing the game. I think we skated together a few days at training camp, so I think we’ll be able to figure it out pretty quick,” Justin Faulk said of his new partner.

After spending the past six years learning from veteran defensemen like Pittsburgh's Kris Letang, the 25-year old Joseph feels ready to take on more responsibility on the ice.

“I was a big sponge in Pittsburgh for the last couple of years… so I’ve been trying to do that here and I’m definitely going to try to do that with Faulk,” Joseph said. “It’s the same hockey that you’ve been playing since you were a kid. Yes it’s a little more responsibility but at the same time it’s challenging, it’s fun, it’s why we do what we do, so I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

As Tuesday morning’s skate at Enterprise Center was optional, the projected lineup is based on Monday’s practice lines at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Pavel Buchnevich – Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier – Oskar Sundqvist – Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter – Colton Parayko

P.O Joseph – Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington