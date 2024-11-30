Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES Goaltender Jordan Binnington delivered a fairytale performance on Wednesday, shutting out the New Jersey Devils and setting a franchise record as the St. Louis Blues (11-12-1) cruised to a 3-0 victory and their second straight win.

Binnington stopped 31 shots to capture his 152nd win as a Blue, making him the all-time wins leader in franchise history as he surpassed his agent, Mike Liut. Additionally he is now tied with Glenn Hall for the fourth-most shutouts by a Blues goaltender with 16. After making history, Binnington explained what this record meant to him.

“It’s nice just to get it, and to accomplish something like that,” Binnington said. “But yeah, it’s just a matter of being here long enough to get those wins and compound those wins over time. So I’m proud to be here and I’m proud to have that many wins.”

The Blues were dangerous from the start as Robert Thomas hammered one into the back of the net just nine seconds into the game for an early 1-0 lead. The momentum continued throughout the first with Dylan Holloway netting two back-to-back goals 10 minutes apart for a 3-0 score. Following the win, Holloway reflected on his performance.

“I just think sometimes things click. I’m just going to keep working like I always do,” Holloway said. “I’m feeling good about my game right now and just trying to stay confident.”

With momentum building, the Blues could add another piece of the puzzle back to the lineup on Saturday. Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that defenseman Philip Broberg has been activated from injured reserve after missing the past month with a lower-body injury. In 12 games this season, Broberg has nine points (two goals, seven assists).

The Blues will make a pit stop back home on Saturday to face the Philadelphia Flyers for the final time this season before jetting off to Western Canada for a four-game road trip. The Blues are looking to tie the series after falling to the Flyers 2-1 on Halloween.

FLYERS The Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-3) will have a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday’s matchup in St. Louis as they are coming off a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia got on the board early in the first, netting two goals in the first five minutes. Nearing the end of regulation, Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for his second goal of the afternoon. Konecny has been an offensive powerhouse for the Flyers as he leads the team across the board with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists).

Since the two teams last met in late October, goaltender Samuel Ersson suffered a lower-body injury at practice, causing him to miss eight straight games. Ersson is day-to-day and is a possibility to make his return against the Blues on Saturday. In his 11 games this season, he has a 5-2-2 record and .902 save percentage.

The Flyers have won three of their last four games, with three of them going into overtime. Since their matchup on Halloween night, the Flyers have gone 7-3-2 and rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.