Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Jordan Binnington has more wins than any other goaltender in St. Louis Blues history.

And when you consider some of the legends to wear the Blue Note — players like Glenn Hall, Jacques Plante, Mike Liut, Grant Fuhr and Curtis Joseph — that certainly means a lot.

Binnington made 30 saves on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils, setting a new franchise wins record (152), eclipsing the previous mark that had stood for more than 39 years.

The prior record — 151 wins — was held by Liut, who recorded his last win for the Blues on Feb. 16, 1985 (a 6-4 victory against the Minnesota North Stars).

Liut now serves as Binnington’s agent and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in January 2024. When Binnington told Liut he would attend the induction ceremony, Liut responded with “it will be one of the last few times you get to look at the Blues’ all-time wins leader without looking in the mirror.”

“I want to watch him achieve that record. It should be him,” Liut said in a recent episode of Life as a Blue. “He won the Stanley Cup here, he should have it.”