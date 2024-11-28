Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Blues goalie sets new franchise record, surpassing mark that stood for more than 39 years

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington has more wins than any other goaltender in St. Louis Blues history.

And when you consider some of the legends to wear the Blue Note — players like Glenn Hall, Jacques Plante, Mike Liut, Grant Fuhr and Curtis Joseph — that certainly means a lot.

Binnington made 30 saves on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils, setting a new franchise wins record (152), eclipsing the previous mark that had stood for more than 39 years.

The prior record — 151 wins — was held by Liut, who recorded his last win for the Blues on Feb. 16, 1985 (a 6-4 victory against the Minnesota North Stars).

Liut now serves as Binnington’s agent and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in January 2024. When Binnington told Liut he would attend the induction ceremony, Liut responded with “it will be one of the last few times you get to look at the Blues’ all-time wins leader without looking in the mirror.”

“I want to watch him achieve that record. It should be him,” Liut said in a recent episode of Life as a Blue. “He won the Stanley Cup here, he should have it.”

Since making his debut in January 2019, Binnington has played 298 regular-season games with the Blues, posting a 152-103-32 record to go with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .907 save-percentage and 16 shutouts. He became the only rookie goaltender in NHL history to record all 16 of his teams’ playoff victories en route to a Stanley Cup championship, helping the Blues to their first title in franchise history in 2019.

Binnington is one of only four active NHL goaltenders to lead their franchise’s all-time wins list, joining Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

BLUES ALL-TIME WINS

1. Jordan Binnington (152)
2. Mike Liut (151)
3. Jake Allen (148)
4. Curtis Joseph (137)
5. Grant Fuhr (108)
6. Brian Elliott (104)
7. Greg Millen (85)
8. Jarsolav Halak (83)
9. Brent Johnson (76)
10. Rick Wamsley (75)

