Broberg activated from injured reserve

broberg_1280
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Philip Broberg from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Broberg, 23, has missed the past 12 games after suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This season, he has appeared in 12 games for the Blues, posting nine points (two goals, seven assists), six penalty minutes, and a plus-6 rating. The Orebro, Sweden, native joined the Blues on a two-year contract on Aug. 13, 2024, after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match his offer sheet. Broberg was originally drafted by the Oilers in the first round, No. 8 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Schueneman, 29, dressed in four games for the Blues during his call up. The Milford, Michigan, native has also appeared in 13 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes. Schueneman was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2024.

