Projected Lineup: Nov. 30 vs. Philadelphia

The St. Louis Blues are expected to get a key defenseman back on Saturday in Philip Broberg as the club seeks a third consecutive win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 6 p.m. at Enterprise Center (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Broberg would be returning to the lineup after sustaining a lower-body injury on Nov. 2 vs. Toronto. He was placed on injured reserve and expected to be sidelined up to six weeks, but he’s good to go after missing 12 games over a four-week span.

Will Broberg be limited at all on Saturday? In playing situations or game minutes?

“If you have a horse, you let the horse run,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said.

One player the Blues won’t have in the lineup is Pavel Buchnevich, who suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday’s 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils and did not return to the game.

Montgomery said Buchnevich was considered day-to-day and that he "didn't want to take any risk" making the injury worse by putting him in the lineup Saturday.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal Saturday as he looks for career win No. 153.

The projected lineup below is based on Friday's team practice and Saturday's optional morning skate. We're assuming Broberg returns to a pairing with Justin Faulk, where he was at the time of his injury.