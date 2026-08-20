Blues jump to 7th in league-wide pipeline rankings

The Blues slot in at No. 7 in The Athletic's annual NHL Pipeline Rankings, moving up nine spots from 2025

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

It's been a busy time for the St. Louis Blues as they work to add depth to a young core and restock their system. And it looks like that hard work is already paying off.

The Athletic released its annual NHL Pipeline Rankings on Tuesday and the Blues slotted in at No. 7. It marks a significant jump for the club, who were 16th in last year's edition.

The list, compiled by writer Corey Pronman, evaluates each team's players and prospects aged 22 or younger. Pronman credits St. Louis for building out a "very strong farm system full of premium young talent."

For the second year in a row, forward Jimmy Snuggerud and defensive prospect Adam Jiricek lead the organization's under-23 player rankings. Other familiar names include Dalibor Dvorsky, Theo Lindstein and Otto Stenberg.

However the extra boost has come from some of the organization's more recent arrivals, added in the last six months.

The top 20 includes five 2026 Draft picks: Tynan Lawrence (1st round), Maddox Dagenais (1st round), Colin Fitzgerald (7th round), Landon Nycz (4th round) and Lars Steiner (6th round).

Also featured are forward Milton Gastrin, acquired from Washington in the Jordan Kyrou trade, and goaltender Marcus Gidlof, acquired from the New York Islanders in the Brayden Schenn trade.

Read the full article by clicking here (requires subscription).

Lawrence selected by Blues at No. 11

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