Blues, NHL partner on regional broadcasts for 2026-27

Fans of the St. Louis Blues who were previously able to watch the team’s games will be able to watch them in a similar fashion in 2026-27 through a new partnership between the team and the National Hockey League (NHL) to produce the team’s regional broadcasts beginning this season.

While the Blues sales team has been in the market selling advertising packages for the upcoming season, this partnership ensures the team will also oversee all aspects of production, marketing and distribution of a new team-owned and operated multimedia platform to be announced at a later date.

“This partnership is an ideal arrangement for the St. Louis Blues that leverages the production strength of the NHL while giving our organization more control over every aspect of our local broadcasts than ever before,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “While we still have more work to do before we can provide detailed answers to every question about our broadcasts for the upcoming season, this production agreement is a key step in that process. This partnership with the NHL will enable us to continue delivering reliable access to Blues hockey in ways familiar to our fans and with the ability to expand our reach to even wider audiences.”

The Blues are actively working to finalize broadcast agreements to enable fans to watch Blues games through a variety of ways at launch including cable, satellite, streaming services, and over-the-air providers. Details on availability, channel locations and pricing of a direct-to-consumer streaming option (featuring annual and monthly subscriptions) are being negotiated and will be formally announced before the beginning of the season.

Featuring the same high-quality production value that Blues fans have come to expect, the NHL partnership will produce the team’s local television games starting this season for approximately 70 telecasts - every regular season game not nationally televised by NHL exclusive broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT. Fans that don’t live in the Blues local broadcast territory can continue to watch Blues games live via the NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

This partnership was enabled by the expansion of the NHL’s award-winning NHL Productions capabilities to include Centralized Production for multiple club local broadcasts, including the Blues, starting with the 2026-27 season. The comprehensive production services to be provided by the League and its centralized production group include robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical and engineering support.

The 2025-26 regular season saw the Blues rank in the top five in local broadcast ratings among the 25 U.S.-based NHL teams, the 13th consecutive year in which the Blues achieved that ranking.

For information on advertising opportunities within the Blues’ broadcasting platform for the 2026-27 season, interested parties should contact Bryan Lucas, St. Louis Blues Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 314-622-5463.