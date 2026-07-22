Blues moves restock system with waves of talent

From the day before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline through the 2026 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues completed a seismic shift in team personnel over the span of just four months and injected the organizational pipeline with a stable of young, highly-skilled talent at all development levels that will define the next generation of Blues hockey.

In March, the Blues elected to move veteran stalwarts Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn at the trade deadline, both of whom were on the back side of their multi-year contracts signed with the club and set to expire in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Those trades signaled a changing of the guard among the Blues' roster to shift to a younger core built around the likes of Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg.

On June 23, the Blues leveraged one of their most valuable assets in trading Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals in exchange for 25-year old former first-round draft pick Connor McMichael, 2025 second-round selection Milton Gastrin, and the Capitals' No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. McMichael was acquired to help fill a variety of roles within the NHL roster now, while Gastrin injected a high-skill, tenacious center into the Blues’ loaded minor-league system of developing prospects that was recently ranked 10th in the NHL by The Athletic.

Overall, these three trades subtracted three veterans from the NHL roster but gave the Blues a collection of 11 new players or assets leading into the Draft, providing the team with the unique potential to simultaneously reshape the current NHL team and the system for the upcoming season and years to come.