Blues release 2026 preseason schedule

The St. Louis Blues announced the team’s 2026 preseason schedule today.

The Blues will play four preseason games, comprised of a home-and-home series with two division rivals: the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars.

The Blues will host the Stars on Sept. 19 and the Blackhawks on Sept. 24 at Enterprise Center.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now – to place a deposit call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.