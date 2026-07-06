Blues release 2026 preseason schedule

PRESEASON SCHEDULE 16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues announced the team’s 2026 preseason schedule today. 

The Blues will play four preseason games, comprised of a home-and-home series with two division rivals: the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars.

The Blues will host the Stars on Sept. 19 and the Blackhawks on Sept. 24 at Enterprise Center.  

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now – to place a deposit call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

2026 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 19 vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m. | Enterprise Center

Sept. 21 at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. | American Airlines Center

Sept. 24 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m. | Enterprise Center

Sept. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m. | United Center

All times central

News Feed

Blues loan Gastrin to Brynas IF in Sweden

Blues sign Dube to one-year contract

Blues sign Johnston to 3-year contract

Blues sign Berggren to one-year extension

Blues buy out Drouin's contract

Blues announce front office changes, new hires

Steen named 12th GM in Blues history

Blues make qualifying offers to 2 RFAs

Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off dev camp

Blues make 9 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Carlo in trade with Maple Leafs

Blues pick Lawrence, Dagenais on first day of Draft

Blues acquire McTavish from Ducks

Blues introduce new format for 2026 Development Camp

Blues acquire McMichael, Gastrin and 16th overall pick in trade with Washington

Tkachuk caps emotional weekend with 'overwhelming' call to Hall of Fame

Tkachuk to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Blues name Worcester Railers as new ECHL affiliate