Sundqvist signs one-year contract

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the team has signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year, two-way contract ($850,000 NHL / $300,000 AHL).

Sundqvist, 32, appeared in 52 games for the Blues last season, recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. 

Sundqvist has spent two separate stints with the Blues, appearing in 432 games, totaling 141 points (52 goals, 89 assists) and 180 penalty minutes. Sundqvist also appeared in 25 postseason games with the Blues in 2019, helping the Blues win their first Stanley Cup.

Overall, the Boden, Sweden, native has played in 545 NHL regular-season games, including stints with Detroit, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis, posting 181 points (67 goals, 114 assists) and 231 penalty minutes.

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