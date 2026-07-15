Blues home opener set for Oct. 8 vs. Sharks

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will host the San Jose Sharks in the 2026-27 home opener on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The complete 84-game regular-season schedule will be revealed Thursday, July 16 at approximately noon CT at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

Fans can secure tickets for every home game now by visiting stlouisblues.com/tickets. Half season and mini plans deposits are also available now — call 314-622-BLUE (2583) to secure your seats. 

The on-sale date for single game tickets will be will be announced later this summer.

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