Blues host girls hockey invitational from Aug. 14-16

Continuing their commitment to supporting girls hockey development, the St. Louis Blues will be hosting the second annual Girls Tier 1 Ice Breaker Invitational at Centene Community Ice Center from Aug. 14–16.

This premier tournament for female hockey players will showcase five of the nation’s top Tier 1 girls’ hockey programs from both 12U and 14U – St. Louis AAA Lady Blues (12U and 14U), Carolina Jr. Canes (12U), Arizona Kachinas (12U and 14U), Vegas Jr. Golden Knights (12U and 14U) and Milwaukee Jr. Admirals (12U and 14U) — for a weekend of elite-level competition and impactful off-ice development.

In addition to competing in a round-robin style tournament with a four-game minimum and a championship game, each team will also participate in a full schedule of enrichment programming. Events include nutrition and leadership training from 1st Phorm, team building activities, a Family Skate, and a Women in Sports Panel and Festival, presented by Enterprise.

Also supporting the effort will be an esteemed group of Professional Women’s Hockey Ambassadors serving as mentors and leaders throughout the weekend. Helping to lead both on and off-ice sessions will be Olympic medalists Alex Cavallini, Joy Dunne, Brianna Decker, Megan Ferguson, Abby Roque, and Jincy Roese. Among the ambassadors, Roque and Roese are currently starring in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), while Dunne won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This event continues the rapid rise of girls hockey across St. Louis led by the Blues and their diverse youth hockey programming. Since launching the Blues Girls Hockey Development Program in 2020 as the organization’s NHL All-Star Legacy initiative, the Blues have grown participation from just over 100 girls in the first year to nearly 500 players this past season across multiple initiatives, including Girls Development, Little Blues, North City Blues and Try Hockey for Free. The program emphasizes low-cost access, skills building and female-led mentorship —ensuring a welcoming environment for players of all levels.

The Ice Breaker Invitational stands as a celebration of this momentum — a weekend where elite competition meets community, mentorship, and the bright future of girls hockey.