Blues announce 2026-27 promotional schedule

The St. Louis Blues today unveiled their 2026-27 promotional calendar, featuring a dynamic lineup of theme nights and exclusive giveaways, highlighted by must-have items and new collaborations. Fans can secure seats for promotional games beginning Friday, Aug. 21, when single-game tickets for the 2026-27 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer emails will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, Aug. 20. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The Blues’ giveaway schedule is highlighted by the fan-requested Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Night featuring an Ozzy bobblehead (first 10,000 fans) on Dec. 2. Additional giveaways this season include a Blues mystery squishy dumpling (first 10,000 fans) on Nov. 22; mystery decades beanie (first 10,000 fans) presented by CarShield on Jan. 3; a plush Blues bear (first 3,000 kids ages 15 and under) presented by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Feb. 21; and a Jimmy Snuggerud “Snuggy” Snuggie® (first 10,000 fans) presented by Ameren on Feb. 28. Rounding out the giveaway schedule are annual staples including a magnet schedule (first 5,000 fans) presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar at the preseason games on Sept. 19 and Sept. 24; a team calendar (all fans) presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers at the home opener on Oct. 8; a Blues yearbook (first 10,000 fans) on Nov. 28; and the 2027 Blues Hall of Fame commemorative banner (first 10,000 fans) presented by First Community Credit Union on Jan. 23.

The 2026-27 theme night schedule features a mix of new themes and returning fan favorites ranging from pop culture crazes to community causes. The theme night schedule begins with the debut of Fourth Wing Night, based on the popular book series, on Oct. 22 and features a Fourth Wing x Blues sweatshirt. An additional VIP package that includes an exclusive pre-game event and tote bag is also available. Other new theme nights include Bluey Day on Dec. 6 featuring a soon-to-be-announced wearable item; Anime Night on March 11; and Sticks & Stitches Needlepoint Night on April 10 featuring a Louie needlepoint canvas, a Blues-themed needle minder and project bag.