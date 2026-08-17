Blues announce 2026-27 promotional schedule

2026-27 single-game tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

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By St. Louis Blues/Press Release

The St. Louis Blues today unveiled their 2026-27 promotional calendar, featuring a dynamic lineup of theme nights and exclusive giveaways, highlighted by must-have items and new collaborations. Fans can secure seats for promotional games beginning Friday, Aug. 21, when single-game tickets for the 2026-27 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer emails will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, Aug. 20. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The Blues’ giveaway schedule is highlighted by the fan-requested Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Night featuring an Ozzy bobblehead (first 10,000 fans) on Dec. 2. Additional giveaways this season include a Blues mystery squishy dumpling (first 10,000 fans) on Nov. 22; mystery decades beanie (first 10,000 fans) presented by CarShield on Jan. 3; a plush Blues bear (first 3,000 kids ages 15 and under) presented by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Feb. 21; and a Jimmy Snuggerud “Snuggy” Snuggie® (first 10,000 fans) presented by Ameren on Feb. 28. Rounding out the giveaway schedule are annual staples including a magnet schedule (first 5,000 fans) presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar at the preseason games on Sept. 19 and Sept. 24; a team calendar (all fans) presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers at the home opener on Oct. 8; a Blues yearbook (first 10,000 fans) on Nov. 28; and the 2027 Blues Hall of Fame commemorative banner (first 10,000 fans) presented by First Community Credit Union on Jan. 23.

The 2026-27 theme night schedule features a mix of new themes and returning fan favorites ranging from pop culture crazes to community causes.  The theme night schedule begins with the debut of Fourth Wing Night, based on the popular book series, on Oct. 22 and features a Fourth Wing x Blues sweatshirt. An additional VIP package that includes an exclusive pre-game event and tote bag is also available. Other new theme nights include Bluey Day on Dec. 6 featuring a soon-to-be-announced wearable item; Anime Night on March 11; and  Sticks & Stitches Needlepoint Night on April 10  featuring a Louie needlepoint canvas, a Blues-themed needle minder and project bag.

The Blues continue their tradition of supporting community causes with the return of Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 featuring a pink trucker hat for breast cancer awareness and Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 8 featuring a lavender fleece, both presented by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. The Blues will also mark the 25th anniversary of the NHL's first Hockey Is For Everyone Night, hosted by the club Jan. 15, 2002, with a Hockey Is For Everyone celebration on Jan. 16. The game will welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make St. Louis unique while highlighting the growth and evolution of the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, reflecting the many people and perspectives represented in the game today and the continued efforts to foster a more inclusive environment. 

A full list of theme nights, including returning favorites Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Nights presented by Scott Credit Union on Dec. 13, Saint Louis Zoo Night on Feb. 15, Hello Kitty Night on Feb. 25 and Cardinals Night on March 25, can be seen at stlouisblues.com/promotions. Theme Night tickets, which include a game ticket and a voucher for the specialty item, can only be purchased through the designated ticket link available on the promotions webpage.

In addition to single-game tickets, fans can purchase a full or half-season ticket plan, one of two 13-game mini-plans, or build a flex plan that includes dates, matchups and seat locations of their choosing. Blues ticket plans offer a variety of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts. For more details and information on all Blues ticket packages, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

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