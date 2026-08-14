Single game tickets on sale Aug. 21

snuggerud_hofer_celeb
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Single game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for St. Louis Blues preseason and regular-season games at Enterprise Center will be available online at ticketmaster.com (subject to availability).

Blues Season Ticket Holders will receive early pre-sale access to purchase tickets.

Fans who opt-in for Special Offer notifications in the Blues App, or fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy offer email communications, can also get early access to purchase single game tickets beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. To register for Blues Note-Worthy offers, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The 2026-27 schedule begins with a three-game road trip before the Blues' home opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 8 vs. San Jose. This season, the NHL schedule will expand to 84 games (previously 82) and include two additional divisional games. The team will play 22 weekend home games (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Fans can guarantee themselves tickets now by purchasing a full or half-season ticket plan, mini-plans, or build their own flex plan that includes dates, matchups and seat locations of their choosing. Blues ticket plans offer a variety of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts.

Suites and premium tickets, along with group ticket packages, are also available now. To speak with a Blues representative about purchasing season tickets, suites or group packages, call 314-622-BLUE (2583) or visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

News Feed

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 18 at AB Brewery

Blues host girls hockey invitational from Aug. 14-16

3 members of Blues family set to join STL Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame

'The Anatomy of the Draft' premieres Aug. 2 on YouTube

Zubov joins Blues as advisor to hockey operations

Blues moves restock system with waves of talent

Blues, NHL partner on regional broadcasts for 2026-27

McMichael signs 6-year deal with Blues

Blues release 2026-27 season schedule

Blues home opener set for Oct. 8 vs. Sharks

Sundqvist signs one-year contract

Hishon joins Blues as organizational skills coach

Blues introduce Studio Suites at Bommarito Lounge

Blues release 2026 preseason schedule

Blues loan Gastrin to Brynas IF in Sweden

Blues sign Dube to one-year contract

Blues sign Johnston to 3-year contract

Blues sign Berggren to one-year extension