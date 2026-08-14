Single game tickets on sale Aug. 21

Single game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for St. Louis Blues preseason and regular-season games at Enterprise Center will be available online at ticketmaster.com (subject to availability).

Blues Season Ticket Holders will receive early pre-sale access to purchase tickets.

Fans who opt-in for Special Offer notifications in the Blues App, or fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy offer email communications, can also get early access to purchase single game tickets beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. To register for Blues Note-Worthy offers, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The 2026-27 schedule begins with a three-game road trip before the Blues' home opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 8 vs. San Jose. This season, the NHL schedule will expand to 84 games (previously 82) and include two additional divisional games. The team will play 22 weekend home games (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Fans can guarantee themselves tickets now by purchasing a full or half-season ticket plan, mini-plans, or build their own flex plan that includes dates, matchups and seat locations of their choosing. Blues ticket plans offer a variety of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts.

Suites and premium tickets, along with group ticket packages, are also available now. To speak with a Blues representative about purchasing season tickets, suites or group packages, call 314-622-BLUE (2583) or visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.