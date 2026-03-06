Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired Colorado’s first-round pick in 2026, New Jersey’s third-round pick in 2026, forward Jonathan Drouin, and goaltender Marcus Gidlof from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Brayden Schenn.

Drouin, 30, has dressed in 55 games for the Islanders this season, posting 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and 19 penalty minutes. The Sainte‑Agathe, Quebec, native has appeared in 12 NHL seasons, including stints with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Colorado, and New York. Overall, he has amassed 395 points (110 goals, 285 assists) and 238 penalty minutes in 662 career NHL regular‑season games.

Gidlof, 20, is an unsigned draft pick of the Islanders (fifth round, 147th overall, 2024). This season, the Falun, Sweden, native has appeared in 24 games for Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting a 9‑15‑0 record along with a 2.84 goals‑against average and a .896 save percentage. Overall, Gidlof has gone 20‑21‑0 with a 2.67 goals‑against average and a .899 save percentage in 42 SHL regular‑season games.

Schenn, 34, has dressed in 61 games this season, recording 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) and 49 penalty minutes. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has spent the past nine seasons with the Blues, including the last three as team captain. Overall, Schenn has totaled 713 points (290 goals, 423 assists) and 641 penalty minutes in 1,083 career NHL regular-season games.